Virginia Senate has mixed reactions to Governor’s proposed gas tax holiday

There's still some pushback in the Senate for Governor Youngkins' proposed gas tax holiday.

RICHMOND, Va. – Relief at the pump is the goal for one of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s 38 amendments to Virginia’s two-year state budget. He’s still pushing for a three-month gas tax holiday.

“I am not giving up on the gas tax. We are still working. It is the single biggest topic that I hear from Virginians,” Youngkin said.

This amendment to the state budget is Youngkin’s second attempt to get it passed.

According to AAA, gas prices in Virginia are averaging around $5.00 per gallon.

“I think this is going to have a huge impact on everyone here who is going to the pump and seeing that high price and feeling the pain and seeing their paychecks become less and less and become less effective,” said Senator Bill Stanley.

Lawmakers who support his gas tax holiday hope that this will pump the breaks on the pain at the pump. He even has the support of some Republicans.

However, there are still others opposed to the idea.

Senator John Edwards said the holiday would impact the state’s transportation infrastructure improvements, including fixing I-81.

“We finally got enough money to maintain, repair, fix and expand the roads in Virginia with this 2020 package raising the gas tax,” said Edwards.

But Edwards said there are alternatives to the gas tax holiday that would help Virginians.

“The General Assembly, instead of that issue, has put it in the budget direct payments of $250 per individual income tax filer and $500 if you file jointly,” added Edwards.

The General Assembly will reconvene Friday at noon to discuss Youngkin’s amendments.