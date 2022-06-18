Vehicle crash, diesel fuel spill shuts down U.S. 220 north

Crews responded to a diesel fuel spill on U.S. 220 in Botetourt County early Saturday morning.

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Crews responded to a vehicle crash that sent one person to the hospital and caused a fuel spill along Rt. 220 north.

Botetourt Fire & EMS personnel responded around 6 a.m.

The department posted on Facebook that it happened in the curves near Santana Estates Road. Two vehicles collided resulting in a significant diesel fuel spill from a 9,500 gal highway tank trailer.

One adult was flown to an area hospital.

Crews built containment berms to prevent further spread of fuel and slowed the leak with temporary plugs. Preparations are underway to offload the damaged tanker and complete the environmental cleanup. Currently both northbound lanes are blocked.

Agencies that responded included Eagle Rock, Fincastle, Buchanan, Troutville, Read Mountain and Botetourt Fire & EMS. Additional state and mutual aid agencies include VDEM, VSP, VDOT and the Regional Hazardous Materials Response team.