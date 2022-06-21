Suspect sought after $50,000 tractor stolen from Campbell County farm

Between the dates June 19-20, 2022, a 6130D John Deere tractor was stolen from a farm in the Winfall area in Campbell County, according to authorities.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the person responsible after a John Deere tractor worth thousands of dollars was stolen from a farm in the Winfall area.

Authorities say the theft happened between Sunday, June 19 to Monday, June 20.

Deputies have confirmed that the tractor is worth about $50,000.

Those with information about this case may contact Dispatch at 434-332-9574, call Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900, enter a tip online at P3 Tips, or use the P3 app on mobile devices.