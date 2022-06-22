Franks + Dranks event returns to Martinsville in July

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Martinsville’s Franks + Dranks is coming back for another night of music and food on July 8.

The cook-out-themed summer event by Piedmont Arts will be held on Friday, July 8 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Gravely-Lester Art Garden.

Music, hot dogs, side dishes, food, water, and lemonade are all included in the ticket price. Beer and wine will be available to purchase at the cash bar.

The food will be provided by Hylton’s Wood Cooking Grill and the jams will be provided by DJ What.

Educators attending the event are able to receive one complimentary drink ticket with their ID cards.

Event-goers should bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating.

If there is rain in the forecast, Franks + Dranks will be held at Piedmont Arts.

Tickets are $20 and can be bought in person or online.

This event is sponsored by Blue Ridge Bank and Martinsville Made.

More event details and other events can also be found on their website.