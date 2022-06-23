Woman fires shots at Henry County deputies, authorities say

Heather Hart has been charged after deputies said she shot at them (Credit: Henry County Sheriff's Office).

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A woman has been charged with the attempted murder of four Henry County deputies, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said they received a 911 call on Wednesday around 9:20 p.m. that a person on Pine Valley Road in Bassett was hearing voices.

The caller told authorities that Heather Hart, 26, had a handgun and was somewhere outside the home.

Four deputies arrived and as they approached the home, authorities said Hart fired multiple rounds at them from a wooded area before retreating further into the woods. As the deputies looked for cover, they said that Hart moved through the woods and shot at them sporadically for 20 minutes.

A tactical team from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and was able to find Hart in a wooded area and take her into custody without incident around 11 p.m., according to deputies.

Hart has been charged with four counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Hart is currently being held in the Henry County Adult Detention Center without bond.