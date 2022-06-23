89º

Woman fires shots at Henry County deputies, authorities say

She’s been charged with four counts of attempted murder

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Manager

Heather Hart has been charged after deputies said she shot at them (Credit: Henry County Sheriff's Office). (WSLS)

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A woman has been charged with the attempted murder of four Henry County deputies, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said they received a 911 call on Wednesday around 9:20 p.m. that a person on Pine Valley Road in Bassett was hearing voices.

The caller told authorities that Heather Hart, 26, had a handgun and was somewhere outside the home.

Four deputies arrived and as they approached the home, authorities said Hart fired multiple rounds at them from a wooded area before retreating further into the woods. As the deputies looked for cover, they said that Hart moved through the woods and shot at them sporadically for 20 minutes.

A tactical team from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and was able to find Hart in a wooded area and take her into custody without incident around 11 p.m., according to deputies.

Hart has been charged with four counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Hart is currently being held in the Henry County Adult Detention Center without bond.

