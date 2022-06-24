The Roanoke Beer & Wine Festival returns to Elmwood Park after pausing for two years due to the pandemic.

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Beer & Wine Festival returns to Elmwood Park after pausing for two years due to the pandemic.

The festival takes place on June 25 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

There will be over a dozen local breweries and wineries with plenty of samples for visitors to try.

The festival will also include food trucks, live music and artisan vendors.

All proceeds will benefit Center in the Square.

Tickets are $30 and include entry, event glass, and tastings. Designated Driver tickets are $10 and kids 12 and under are free.