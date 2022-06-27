Hitting the water for 4th of July weekend? Put safety first

RICHMOND, Va. – Two safety departments are continuing to remind us how we can be safer on the water, especially during the holidays as fun destinations get a bit busier.

On Monday, the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources and the National Association of Boating Law Administrators released a statement that reminded boaters and other water-fun-seekers to keep safety first during the Independence Day weekend.

The departments reminded us of three essential water safety tips:

Make sure you have U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets. They should be in good condition and you should have some to fit everyone on the boat. Always let someone know where you are going and when you might return from your trip. Check the weather before you go, even if it looks clear.

In addition to the tips, the departments are holding safety days to promote water safety during the holiday weekend.

Operation Dry Water 2022, being held on July 2-4, is a national awareness and enforcement campaign that is focused on the reducing number of alcohol and drug-related accidents, as well as the number of people influenced by alcohol and drug use, on the water. The event is organized by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators in partnership with the U.S. Coast Guard and area agencies.

Ad

“DWR wants everyone to have a great summer on the water, and to do that boaters must remain sober and alert while underway,” said Paige Pearson, DWR Public Information Officer.

To learn more about water safety or boating laws in Virginia, head to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources website.