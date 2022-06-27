New River Community College offering motorcycle safety courses this summer and fall

Riders will learn the basic skills of motorcycle operation, effective braking and more.

DUBLIN, Va. – In the summer months, there can be an increased number of motorcycles on the road. Riders are eager to get their bikes out and enjoy the warm weather, but the New River Community College wants to remind everyone to keep safety top of mind.

New River Community College is now offering beginner motorcycle rider safety courses, which will be available throughout the summer and fall.

The basic rider course multi-day classes are held on campus and will include classroom and on-motorcycle instruction under controlled range conditions.

Riders will learn the basic skills of motorcycle operation, effective braking, obstacle avoidance and safe riding strategies.

“You have exercises or skill sets where you do figure eights, swerving, stopping on a dime, overcoming obstacles,” said Jeannie Southern, Motorcycle Safety Coordinator for NRCC. “It highly emphasizes safety due to the fact that you don’t have those barriers in place like you do in a four-wheel, six-wheel, or eight-wheel or eighteen-wheeler.”

The course is three days and can be taken during the week or on weekends. Students who take the class must provide their own DOT-approved helmets.

Furthermore, those who wish to participate must also be in good physical health, know how to ride a bicycle and have a valid driver’s license and/or a learner’s permit.

The New River Community College has seen such a high demand for this course that they have added extra classes in the fall.

They will start on Aug. 3 and run till Nov. 18.