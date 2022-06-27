Roanoke County Economic Development has announced 14 projects so far in 2022

Projects that were announced at the beginning of the year are now beginning to open for business.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – If you live in Roanoke County, chances are you’ve seen some construction.

“New projects on the table that were previously held up during the pandemic. Now we’re emerging from that so there’s a lot of activity underway,” said Director of Economic Development for Roanoke County, Jill Loope.

From retail stores to restaurants, there is more than $66 million dollars in new investment. The companies are creating more than 400 new jobs.

“It’s vitally important that we help our population base seek employment and job opportunities. Obviously, it’s important to our economic return on investment,” she added.

One of the most anticipated new businesses is the Chili’s that’s going in here near Tanglewood Mall, but that’s just one of the 14 new projects they’ve announced so far this year. Popeyes, Sketchers and Burlington will join the list of additions to the 419 corridor. Some other projects in the works in Roanoke County include a hotel, a Lowe’s Distribution Center and Salem Animal Hospital.

“Announcing the projects in the first half of the year, at the second half of the year that’s where you’re actually going to see the openings and all the results of that construction activity.”

A busy first half of the year, building up to a booming second half for new businesses.