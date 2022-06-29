Bedford County Public Schools announces pay raises for all employees

BEDFORD, Va. – In a press release Wednesday, Bedford County Public schools announced a revised budget that included salary increases for all employees.

The revisions will be applied to the 2022-2023 budget, according to the release.

Bedford County Public Schools said that all employees will receive at least a 4% increase in pay, but many employees will also receive restoration steps that were frozen during the recession, including their teachers, transportation staff, nutrition workers, custodial services, bus drivers, and paraprofessionals.

The release also said that in addition to salary increases, the revisions also included a $1000 bonus, to be paid out in December, for all employees who are under contract as of December 1.