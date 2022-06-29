One dead after pedestrian crash in Amherst County, police say

MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in Amherst County that happened Tuesday.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash occurred Tuesday at about 10 p.m. in the 4600 block of South Amherst Highway.

A 2013 Dodge Charger was traveling south on Amherst Highway when a pedestrian was walking across the travel lane, police said.

Virginia State Police said that the Dodge was not able to avoid the pedestrian and hit them.

The pedestrian, Clyde E. Shores, 53, died at the scene, police said.

VSP said the driver of the Dodge, Dana J. Lewis, 44, suffered a minor injury and was treated at the scene.

According to VSP, no charges will be placed and the crash remains under investigation.

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops.