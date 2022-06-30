Amherst County deputies seize cocaine, meth, $3,634 during arrest of 34-year-old man

MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. – A Lynchburg man was arrested for selling and distributing drugs and for having guns in his possession.

On Wednesday, the deputies responded to a report of someone selling drugs out of the Executive Inn at 4673 S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The man was confirmed to be 34-year-old TR’Rail Perkins of Lynchburg, deputies said.

A firearm, multiple drugs and money were seized during the deputies’ search, including 14g of crack cocaine, 3g of methamphetamine, 4g of a white powdery substance of multiple drugs and $3,634 in U.S. Currency, according to the report.

Authorities said that TR’Rail Perkins was arrested and charged with the following:

Three counts of – Manufacturing, selling, giving, distributing, or possessing with intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute a controlled substance or an imitation controlled substance prohibited

One count of – Possession or transportation of firearms, firearms ammunition, stun weapons, explosives, or concealed weapons by convicted felons

One count of – Possession of firearms while in possession of certain substances

The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.