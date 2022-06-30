Three Virginia colleges enter agreement to bring virtual mental health services to students

FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2019, file photo, a man uses a cellphone in New Orleans. Most Americans dont believe that their personal information is secure online and aren't satisfied with the federal government's efforts to protect it, according to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and MeriTalk. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Three popular higher education institutions in Virginia are prioritizing mental health for students.

Virginia Tech announced in a press release Thursday that they, along with James Madison University and Virginia Commonwealth University, have entered into an agreement with TimelyMD for student telehealth and tele-mental health services.

“The mental and emotional health of every student, whether they are on campus, with family, or in our larger community is integral to student success at Virginia Tech,” said Virginia Tech President Tim Sands. “Learning and social engagement occur around the clock in today’s higher education environment, and it’s important to support our students’ educational experience and well-being with accessible mental health coverage.”

According to Virginia Tech, TimelyCare serves as a 24/7 virtual extension of campus counseling center resources, with the goal of improving student well-being, engagement, and retention.

Ad

TimelyCare can be accessed on a phone or mobile device, the release said, and students will be able to select services from licensed counselors and mental health providers for free.

Virginia Tech said the services that will be offered through TimelyCare will include on-demand mental health support, appointment-based mental health counseling, psychiatric support, health coaching, care navigation with basic needs and digital self-care content.

Virginia Tech added that 12 scheduled counseling visits are available at no cost for each student throughout the year.

“Putting the needs of students first means providing an exceptional educational experience with support for total student well-being,” said Michael Rao, president of Virginia Commonwealth University and VCU Health. “This partnership provides a tool for students to access mental and emotional health services when it works best for their needs, improving their ability to succeed and thrive in their studies and in their lives inside and outside of school.”

Ad

Services will be available for students starting in the fall 2022 semester, according to the release.