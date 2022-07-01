Deadline arrives for Roanoke apartment residents to move out ahead of major renovations

The apartments are being renovated for their historical significance.

ROANOKE, Va. – The deadline is here for people who live at English Gardens Apartments in Roanoke to move out of their home.

10 News previously reported residents were first told about the need to move back in March.

The company who bought the complex, Gardens at Grandin, LLC. says they have plans for major renovations, which would make it unsafe for residents to continue living there.

The company says they then plan to register the site on the Virginia Landmarks Register and the National Register of Historic.

Although the deadline to move out before facing penalties is Thursday, June 30, 10 News learned there are still 10 remaining residents in the complex.

A representative for Gardens at Grandin, LLC. released the following statement to 10 News:

