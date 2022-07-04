Lynchburg veteran spending Fourth of July alone, grateful for military mother visiting with food

Meals on Wheels volunteers delivered meals to veterans throughout the area on July 4.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – United States Army veteran Bill Eubank spent this Fourth of July alone. His wife, Barbara, died in 2019 after 43 years of marriage.

The 84-year-old said he just wanted to be isolated in his own home.

“I didn’t want to get out on the road and go anywhere. I just don’t feel safe anymore,” said Eubank.

Eubank donned a military uniform in the 1950s while stationed in Italy, where he served as part of the U.S. missile battalion.

Now Eubank wears a Life Alert, relying on some help, and he’s grateful whenever aid arrives.

“Oh, I just can’t wait until they come to the door,” said Eubank.

What came to Eubank’s door Monday was a shining light.

Laura Light, a volunteer with Meals on Wheels of Greater Lynchburg, was one of many who spent the holiday delivering food to hundreds of residents, like Eubank, to make sure they were not forgotten.

“It’s great for the community. It’s great for the people. Everyone is so appreciative,” said Light.

And Light’s appreciative of Eubank’s service, especially as a mother whose own son is in medical school and the U.S. Air Force.

“It means even more to me now than it did before,” said Light.

On this July Fourth, when there’s so much division in our United States, there are relationships like this one, too – a red, white, and blue bond.

“You become really attached to these people that you deliver to,” said Light.

“I’m thankful, really thankful, that I got people like that,” said Eubank.