More school resource officers coming to Montgomery County schools

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – More school resource officers were recently approved to be added to Montgomery County schools.

This comes after Montgomery County Sheriff Hank Partin went before the board of supervisors last week to ask for funding for two more deputies.

The board voted unanimously in favor of sheriff Partin’s request.

Sheriff Partin, who was elected in 2016, says he has made adding a deputy to every school a top priority.

“Because of Texas and because of Newtown and because of Tech, I can’t tell you how so many events have affected me and our deputies, but what I can tell you is and this is not Monday morning quarterbacking anyone or any agency,” said Partin. “What I can tell you is that with us, is it’s one or if it’s 51 somebody’s going to be in that building, that somebody might be dead but we’re going to slow it down until the calvary gets there.”

When school starts next month, every school the sheriff’s office covers will have a school resource officer.

The Blacksburg and Christiansburg police departments cover schools within town limits.

10 News has reached out to find out if those schools have school resource officers.