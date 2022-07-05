6,000 rubber ducks raced down Chestnut Creek to help raise money for the Galax Fire Department

The Galax Volunteer Fire Department got their ducks in a row a the annual Great Galax Duck Race on July 4th. The race took place at Chestnut Creek.

GALAX, Va. – The Galax Volunteer Fire Department got their ducks in a row a the annual Great Galax Duck Race on July 4th. The race took place at Chestnut Creek.

6,000 rubber ducks raced down the creek to see who would win the grand prize. People dressed in patriotic gear and lined the river to cheer on the ducks.

Each rubber duck had a number written on it. The winner won $1,000, second place won $100, third won $75, fourth won $50 and last place won $50.

Galax Fire Chief, Mike Ayers says “We had a blast on Chestnut Creek in Galax. We started selling two months ago. 6,ooo rubber duckies, $5 a chance. As you can see the public is behind it. There were probably 200 people on the creek bank at the start and at the finish. So we just had a blast.”

This race is a big fundraiser for the Galax Fire Department, which is completely volunteer. They run off the support from the community. All the money raised helps the department buy supplies and equipment they need on a day to day basis.