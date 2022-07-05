Roanoke Valley SPCA beloved animal ambassador set to retire

Screengrab from "Polly and Cupid Ties the Leash!" video on Roanoke Valley SPCA Facebook

ROANOKE, Va. – After spending her prime dog years visiting assisted living facilities, getting lots of cuddles, educating students, and eating plenty of treats, Polly is set to retire, according to the Roanoke Valley SPCA.

During Polly’s ten years at the SPCA, she assisted in Humane Education Programs and the Visiting Pet program with her co-ambassador Sofia, her website bio said.

Polly’s bio said that in addition to visiting assisted living facilities in the Roanoke area, Polly also visited schools to teach kids about the importance of compassion towards animals and people.

Denise Hayes, CEO and Polly’s guardian, gave a statement on Polly’s work with the SPCA over the years.

“Polly’s retirement is very bittersweet,” said Hayes. “She absolutely loves meeting new friends, but she is at an age where she’s slowing down.”

Ad

Hayes said that now that Polly is getting older, she’s beginning to experience health issues that impact her ability to get around comfortably.

“Polly has chronic arthritis in her knees and it is getting harder for her to travel,” Hayes said. “We know that there are so many friends who will miss her, but we also know that she will be able to spend her golden years relaxing, eating treats, and being very well-loved.”

The Roanoke Valley SPCA said they will be hosting a “Retirement Pawty” for Polly on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. to celebrate Polly’s hard work.

You can read more about Polly and learn more about the SPCA here.