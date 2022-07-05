Virginia State Police reports nine fatal crashes over holiday weekend

RICHMOND, Va. – On Tuesday, the Virginia State Police reported that nine people died in vehicle crashes over the 2022 Independence Day weekend, and has now reported three of the nine killed were motorcyclists.

According to the VSP, the nine fatal crashes happened in the cities of Danville, Franklin, Norfolk, and Portsmouth, and the counties of Botetourt, Chesterfield, King William, Loudoun, and Warren.

The three motorcycle fatalities happened in the cities of Franklin and Portsmouth and Chesterfield County the VSP correction said, and the King William County crash involved an all-terrain vehicle (ATV).

The corrected report said that two of the three crashes were single-vehicle fatalities.

Compared to last year’s death toll of 12 during VSP’s C.A.R.E initiative, crashes went down by three, but authorities still have concerns about vehicle safety.

“As encouraging as it is to see fewer traffic deaths this July 4 holiday weekend compared to last year, Virginians still cannot let their guard down when it comes to traffic safety,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “As of today, Virginia has already recorded 423 traffic deaths statewide, and we’re only halfway through 2022 and the summer months. I cannot stress enough the need for drivers to slow their speed, wear a seat belt, drive distraction-free, and never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Simply drive to save lives.”

Ad

Over Independence Day weekend, Virginia State Police initiated Operation C.A.R.E, a state-sponsored national program intended to reduce crashes, fatalities, and injuries due to impaired driving, speed, and failing to wear a seat belt, VSP said.

Over the 2022 Independence Day weekend, Virginia troopers said they: