Danville City Council approves removal of the Long Mill Dam

DANVILLE, Va. – After years of debate, Danville’s Long Mill Dam will be coming down.

Danville City Council voted on Tuesday to remove the low-head hydraulic dam due to safety concerns.

They say with more development moving into the area, like the White Mill Building and Riverfront Park, this project is more urgent than before.

“There’s additional reasons now besides public safety, which is my priority, is economic development that depends on that dam being removed,” said Vice Mayor Gary Miller.

City leaders say other benefits of removing the dam could be better fishing conditions, less flooding and less erosion.

City councilmen who voted against the project, said they’re concerned about the river becoming too shallow with no dam.

The project is expected to cost between $100,000 to $200,000.