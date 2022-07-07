Up for a drive? Digital Virginia Cider Trail open now through June 25, 2023

Va. – If you’re looking for a new adventure to give you a reason to explore Virginia’s beauty and cideries, this might be for you.

The American Cider Association announced on July 6 that they are launching a digital Virginia Cider Trail for Virginians and tourists to explore the Commonwealth.

The digital Virginia Cider Trail is a free program that anyone aged 21 or older can participate in, according to the release.

The release said that the trail features 29 Virginia cideries, many of which will be offering special deals and discounts for participants to redeem during their visit.

The American Cider Association said that these are the cideries in our area that are participating in the event so far:

The Virginia Cider Trail program will use geospatial technology to allow users to check in and record visits to count towards prizes and redeem any available special discounts, the release said.

And, there are also prizes at stake to add to the excitement of seeing the beauty of Virginia and exploring new places – all you have to do is participate.

According to the release, the first 100 people to check in to 10 locations will win a “Virginia is for Cider Lovers” medal.

Each check-in also enters users into a grand prize raffle for a chance to win a cidery Airbnb stay at the end of the year or a Virginia Cider Trail hooded sweatshirt at the end of each quarter, the release said.

The American Cider Association said that the Virginia Cider Trail program will be open until June 25, 2023.

For more information or to get a pass for the program, visit the Virginia Cider Trail webpage.