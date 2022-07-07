82º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Virginia lawmakers visit TAP Head Start Center

Officials say they want more funding for the programs in the future

Lindsey Kennett, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Tags: Total Action for Progress, TAP, Virginia, Childcare
The lawmakers said they want to fight for more funding when the next session starts in January.

ROANOKE, Va. – On Wednesday, Virginia lawmakers paid a visit to Roanoke to visit TAP’s Raleigh Court Head Start Center.

Delegate Eileen Filler-Corn and Senator John Edwards toured the facility and learned about how TAP uses Temporary Assistance to Needy Families funding.

The head start center staff also spoke about the preschool and childcare services they provide children, in addition to the job training for parents looking to get back on their feet.

“TAP has done more for this community to help poor people, especially, than any organization I know of,” said Edwards.

The lawmakers said they want to fight for more funding when the next General Assembly session starts in January.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

You can watch Lindsey during Virginia Today every weekend or as a reporter during the week!

email

facebook

twitter