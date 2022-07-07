Virginia lawmakers visit TAP Head Start Center

The lawmakers said they want to fight for more funding when the next session starts in January.

ROANOKE, Va. – On Wednesday, Virginia lawmakers paid a visit to Roanoke to visit TAP’s Raleigh Court Head Start Center.

Delegate Eileen Filler-Corn and Senator John Edwards toured the facility and learned about how TAP uses Temporary Assistance to Needy Families funding.

The head start center staff also spoke about the preschool and childcare services they provide children, in addition to the job training for parents looking to get back on their feet.

“TAP has done more for this community to help poor people, especially, than any organization I know of,” said Edwards.

The lawmakers said they want to fight for more funding when the next General Assembly session starts in January.