Lexington community looking to host Ukrainian families

They will be holding a meeting on Tuesday at Rockbridge County High School.

LEXINGTON, Va. – A Lexington group is hoping to help raise more awareness and help Ukrainians.

Organizers of “Hosting Ukrainian Families” will be hosting a community meeting on June 12.

Community members want to help house Ukrainian families, and they hope to hear from war experts during the meeting to educate the community on the Ukraine crisis.

“What we would hope for Tuesday is for the public to be better informed on precisely on what we’re doing; we have lots of things that need to be done, from meeting them at the airport when they arrive to having a house fitted for them,” Jerry Nay, the organizer said.

The meeting will be held at Rockbridge County High School auditorium and is set to begin at 7 p.m.