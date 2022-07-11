Blacksburg Police searching for driver after police chase

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are searching for a driver after a police chase on Monday, according to Blacksburg officials.

The chase came out of Christiansburg and police are currently investigating in the area of Clay Street and Graves Avenue, officials said.

Police said they are looking for a dark-colored Volkswagen Passat with tinted windows and Florida tags. They’re unsure if the driver is still driving this car.

Authorities are asking the public to report any suspicious activity.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details.