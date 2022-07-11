Botetourt County Sheriff’s office to get new police cars

BOTETOURT, Va. – The Botetourt County Sheriff’s is giving its patrol cars a new, or rather old, look – They are introducing a new black and white patrol fleet.

The new fleet is different and more recognizable than the brown colors typically associated with a Sheriff’s Department.

Law enforcement is typically thought to be seen in black and white or having black and white vehicles, and Botetourt hopes these new colors will help to stop crime and traffic incidents in the area.

“If you remember watching Andy Griffith back in the day, he had the old black and white Ford Galaxy. So Sheriff Ward wanted to bring back a more traditional color police car,” Major Jeff Boone said. “Even though it’s new here, it’s still traditional but yet it brings a new modern kind of feel to law enforcement.”

Right now, ten of their 50 patrol cars have new colors.

The department plans to replace all patrol cars with this new model soon.