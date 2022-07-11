63º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Giles County Sheriff’s Office asking people to avoid parts of the area

Law Enforcement are working an incident in the area of Poplar St and Minton St just outside the town of Narrows

Tags: Giles County
Breaking News (WSLS 10)

GILES COUNTY, Va. – Law Enforcement Agencies are working an incident in the area of Poplar Street and Minton Street just outside the town of Narrows, according to a facebook post by the Giles County Sheriff’s Office.

“The public is asked to avoid the area, keep doors, windows, and vehicles locked. Please remain indoors unless you must be outside,” the post continues.

Please report any suspicious activity in the area to Giles County Sheriff’s Office at 540-921-3842.

10 News is working to get more information.

This is a breaking news story and we will update as we get more information.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.