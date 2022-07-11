84º

MercyMe to perform at the Berglund Center in October

The Christian band, known for their top hit “I Can Only Imagine,” is coming to Roanoke on October 27

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

ROANOKE, Va. – An award-willing Christian band is coming to Roanoke later this year.

On Monday, the Berglund Center announced they will be hosting MercyMe at the Berglund Performing Arts Theatre on October 27.

MercyMe is a multi-platinum selling, Billboard Music award-winning artist, and they were even named Billboard’s Top Christian Artist of the 2010 decade earlier this year, according to the press release.

The release said that tickets for the show will range from $32 to $129.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, and the Berglund Center said they can be bought online, by phone at 1-866-HDG-TICKETS, or at the Berglund Center Box Office.

