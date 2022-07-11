MercyMe to perform at the Berglund Center in October

ROANOKE, Va. – An award-willing Christian band is coming to Roanoke later this year.

On Monday, the Berglund Center announced they will be hosting MercyMe at the Berglund Performing Arts Theatre on October 27.

MercyMe is a multi-platinum selling, Billboard Music award-winning artist, and they were even named Billboard’s Top Christian Artist of the 2010 decade earlier this year, according to the press release.

The release said that tickets for the show will range from $32 to $129.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, and the Berglund Center said they can be bought online, by phone at 1-866-HDG-TICKETS, or at the Berglund Center Box Office.