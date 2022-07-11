Three men arrested after attempted robbery, chase in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Three men have been arrested after attempting to rob a business in Roanoke on Monday afternoon, according to police.

Roanoke Police reported that they observed an active robbery happening while surveilling the 4600 block of Plantation Road NE.

Around 1:15 p.m., police said they saw three men in masks, at least one of which was armed, get out of a vehicle, run up to the door of the business, and attempt to go inside.

The door was locked and the men could not get inside, so they went back to the vehicle and sped away.

Officers said they followed the vehicle, had additional units respond, and then the men got out of the vehicle in the 3200 block of Forest Hill NW and began to run.

After the chase, authorities sat up a search area and found the three men, all of whom were taken into custody without further incident, according to police.

Police reported that all three men were arrested and were charged as follows:

19-year-old Markie J. Hill of Roanoke, charged with two counts of Attempted Robbery

30-year-old Benjamin D. Jones of Roanoke, charged with two counts of Attempted Robbery

29-year-old Lorenzo L. Carter of Roanoke, charged with two counts of Attempted Robbery

Two other men were questioned as a part of this investigation and released, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

