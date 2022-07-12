92º

Crash closes US-11 northbound lanes in Rockbridge County

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Manager

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – A crash has closed US-11 northbound lanes in Rockbridge County, according to VDOT.

Authorities said that the accident happened near Rt. 678.

