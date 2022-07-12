Man shot at Dollar General in Lynchburg, police say

Man in critical condition after police say he was shot in the parking lot of Dollar General

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man is in critical condition after authorities said he was shot at a Dollar General in Lynchburg.

On Tuesday at 4:02 p.m., police said they responded to the Dollar General at 6113 Boonsboro Road for a disorderly man.

Before officers could arrive, witnesses reported the shooting had happened near the entrance of the store, police said.

When police got to the scene, officers said they located a man with several gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of critical injuries, according to police.

Authorities reported that they took a man into custody at the store without incident and that there is no threat to the community at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have information about this incident, you can contact Detective Davis at (434) 455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900, or you can enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

