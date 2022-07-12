Tractor trailer overturns, spills contents into Tinker Creek

Officials are trying to stop the spill from moving down the creek.

Roanoke City – Roanoke Fire-EMS is on scene of a tractor trailer accident in Roanoke City. A tractor trailer flipped over on Orange Avenue at 13th Street in Roanoke City, blocking traffic.

It happened before 11 a.m. Tuesday. The cab is upright, but the trailer is overturned. The contents of the trailer spilled into nearby Tinker Creek.

Officials say first responders are trying to stop the spill from moving down the creek.

A Roanoke Fire-EMS spokesperson said west-bound traffic is blocked. Drivers should expect delays or find a different route.

No injuries have been reported.

It’s not clear what caused the accident.