Bedford man charged after he pointed gun at deputy, authorities say

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A Bedford man is facing charges after authorities said he pointed a gun at a deputy who was trying to take him into custody for a domestic-related disturbance.

Authorities said the incident happened around 2:16 p.m. Wednesday in the Blue Ridge area of Bedford County.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they attempted to take 42-year-old James Lewis into custody for the domestic assault, according to Sheriff Mike Miller.

The Sheriff said that when the deputy attempted to take Lewis into custody, he pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it at the deputy.

The deputy responded by disarming and taking Lewis to the ground, the Sheriff said, and then the deputy took him into custody without further incident.

According to the Sheriff, Lewis has been charged with assault on a family member and attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer, and is being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Adult Detention Center without bond.