Severe thunderstorms causing hundreds of power outages across the region

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE 9:10 p.m. 7/12:
The number of power outages is increasing as storms continue to move through our area.
Appalachian Power has reported these outages in our viewing area:
- Bedford - 290
- Botetourt - 233
- Franklin - 253
- Roanoke - 1,808
- Roanoke City - 738
Dominion Energy has reported these outages in our viewing area:
- Buchanan area - 277
Craig-Botetourt has reported these outages in our viewing area:
- Botetourt - 129
- Craig - 159
- Giles - 59
We will continue to update this article throughout the day.