Severe thunderstorms causing hundreds of power outages across the region

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE 9:10 p.m. 7/12:

The number of power outages is increasing as storms continue to move through our area.

Appalachian Power has reported these outages in our viewing area:

Bedford - 290

Botetourt - 233

Franklin - 253

Roanoke - 1,808

Roanoke City - 738

Dominion Energy has reported these outages in our viewing area:

Buchanan area - 277

Craig-Botetourt has reported these outages in our viewing area:

Botetourt - 129

Craig - 159

Giles - 59

Original Story 8:40 p.m. 7/12:

Tuesday evening’s storms are leaving hundreds of people without power.

Strong winds, hail, lightning, and downpours were reported across the region.

As of 8:40 p.m., there are hundreds of outages reported.

Appalachian Power has reported these outages in our viewing area:

Bedford - 210

Botetourt - 233

Franklin - 185

Roanoke - 1,777

And Dominion Energy has reported these outages in our viewing area:

Buchanan area - 277

We will continue to update this article throughout the day.