Severe thunderstorms causing hundreds of power outages across the region

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Tuesday evening' storms left hundreds without power. (Appalachian Power)

ROANOKE, Va.UPDATE 9:10 p.m. 7/12:

The number of power outages is increasing as storms continue to move through our area.

Appalachian Power has reported these outages in our viewing area:

  • Bedford - 290
  • Botetourt - 233
  • Franklin - 253
  • Roanoke - 1,808
  • Roanoke City - 738

Dominion Energy has reported these outages in our viewing area:

  • Buchanan area - 277

Craig-Botetourt has reported these outages in our viewing area:

  • Botetourt - 129
  • Craig - 159
  • Giles - 59

Original Story 8:40 p.m. 7/12:

Tuesday evening’s storms are leaving hundreds of people without power.

Strong winds, hail, lightning, and downpours were reported across the region.

As of 8:40 p.m., there are hundreds of outages reported.

Appalachian Power has reported these outages in our viewing area:

  • Bedford - 210
  • Botetourt - 233
  • Franklin - 185
  • Roanoke - 1,777

And Dominion Energy has reported these outages in our viewing area:

  • Buchanan area - 277

We will continue to update this article throughout the day.

