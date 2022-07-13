Youngkin declares State of Emergency after severe flooding in Buchanan County

RICHMOND, Va. – Tuesday night’s line of severe storms caused severe flash flooding in Buchanan County that left many in danger, and other areas were hit hard by varied sizes of hail, heavy downpours, and strong winds.

On Wednesday, Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a State of Emergency to help those affected by the heavy downpours and flooding with more response and recovery efforts, according to a press release.

By declaring a State of Emergency, the Commonwealth is allowed to move resources and send people and equipment to assist in response and recovery efforts, the release said, and it also allows officials from Virginia to coordinate the supply of resources with our state and local partners, which does not apply to individuals or private businesses.

Blacksburg, Lynchburg, Bedford County, and Roanoke County crews responded to help after the flooding, 10 News reported Wednesday morning.

The Virginia Emergency Support Team will continue to support the incident as well, according to the release.

“We are deeply saddened to learn that another flood has impacted a community still recovering from last year’s flood,” Youngkin said. “In the wake of the devastation, I want Virginians in Buchanan County to know that we are making every resource available to help those impacted by this storm.”

Youngkin added that he is grateful for those that risk their safety to help others in need.

“As we continue to assess the situation, I want to thank our first responders and the personnel on the ground for providing assistance with our ongoing operations in Buchanan County,” Youngkin said. “While rescue and recovery continue, please join me in prayer as we lift up our fellow Virginians impacted by this tragedy.”

According to the executive order document, the State of Emergency will remain in effect until August 12, unless sooner amended or canceled by a future order.

You can read the full executive order here.