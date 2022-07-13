Several local crews respond to flooding in Buchanan County

Flooding in Grundy (Courtesy of Virginia Dept. of Emergency Management)

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. – Local fire departments and swift water rescue teams from across our region are responding to flooding in Buchanan County.

The Lynchburg Fire Department Urban Search & Rescue Team, Bedford County Special Operations Command, Roanoke County Fire & Rescue and Blacksburg Technical Rescue are all responding.

Most flooding is in the Dismal River Road area and includes Dismal River, Patterson, Hale Creek, Pilgrims Knob, Whitewood and Jewel Valley area.

You can find more information from the Buchanan Sheriff’s Office here.