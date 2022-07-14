Bradley Free Clinic in Roanoke hosts grand opening ceremony

Donors and leaders gathered to celebrate the opening of the Bradley Free Clinic

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke is taking big strides in an effort to increase accessibility to mental healthcare,

Donors and other community members gathered to celebrate the opening of the new Bradley Free Clinic in Roanoke Wednesday morning.

The Robertson Behavioral Health Wing will offer services to low-income residents, including those without insurance.

The expansion includes six new counseling rooms and group counseling spaces.

People at the clinic said they hope the new services will help bridge the gap for those who otherwise would not have access to the services.

Elizabeth Keeley is one of the people who has benefited from the Bradley Free Clinic.

“I found who I was and I’m happy again. And it’s such a relief,” Keeley said. “It’s so gratifying to know that the community is able to help each other out like this because without this there’d be a lot more people in trouble.”