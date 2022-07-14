Lynchburg City Council approves over $700,000 in grants to redevelop neighborhoods

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg City Council recently approved more than $700,000 in grant money to redevelop several neighborhoods.

The annual grants are funded by the Department of Housing and Urban Development for different projects, including public service activities and housing.

This year, Hill City leaders are focusing on infrastructure: the money will go to renovations at Jefferson Park, a new neighborhood plan for the Diamond Hill area, and continuing an improvement project for the Tinbridge Hill area.

“It will definitely improve the various low-to-moderate income neighborhoods within the city by doing these projects, particularly the aesthetics of the neighborhood, for example at the Tunbridge Hill overlook and then Jefferson Park,” said Melva Walker, grants manager for the City of Lynchburg.

Walker said Jefferson Park and Tinbridge Hill were also chosen last year and should be complete by the end of the 2023 fiscal year.