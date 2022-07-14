Authorities find over half of missing from flood in Buchanan County

GRUNDY, Va. – The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, Virginia Department of Emergency Management, and many other local and state resources worked through the evening and night to locate and reunite area residents with their loved ones.

As of 6:30 a.m, Thursday morning, law enforcement has contacted 27 of the 44 reported unaccounted for since Wednesday. There are still no reports of fatalities or injuries related to the ongoing flooding.

Deputies, state troopers, and rescue groups are working to reach the remaining 17 individuals. One area of concentration is along Big Branch Road, as crews could not get to that area Wednesday due to the roads being impassable.

Emergency Management officials said the floodwaters are receding, and the county can work with the Virginia Department of Transportation crews to remove debris and mud from the roadways, re-open them, and assess damage to homes in the area.