Blacksburg to host 41st Annual Steppin’ Out Festival

Thousands take part in Steppin' Out Festival

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Another event is coming to Blacksburg later this summer.

On Thursday, Downtown Blacksburg Inc. announced that they will be hosting the 41st Annual Steppin’ Out Festival in the streets of downtown in August.

The streets of Downtown Blacksburg will welcome over 200 arts and crafts vendors, over 30 bands, and thousands of attendees, according to the release.

The release added that parking during the Steppin’ Out Festival is free to those who attend.

On August 5, the event will kick off with live music and vendors, the release said, with various touring bands of a wide array of genres, as well as regional acts and local favorites.

The festival will wrap up on August 6 at 10 p.m., according to the release.

For the festival schedule or to learn more, visit the Blacksburg Steppin’ Out website.