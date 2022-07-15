79º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Get ready to walk to the plank because Pirates are taking over Smith Mountain Lake this weekend

There will be plenty of food, live music, singing pirates and games for the kids.

Brittany Wier, Morning Reporter

Tags: Smith Mountain Lake, Pirate Days, pirates, Crazy Horse Marina, Lifestyle and Lake Real Estate Group

Moneta, Va – The third weekend in July is officially Smith Mountain Lake’s Pirate Days. Businesses and organizations all around the lake come together to bring all the pirate fun to the community.

Lifestyle and Lake Real Estate Group is hosting their Pirate Days Gala, Champagne & Sea Shanties on July 15. There will be plenty of food, live music, singing pirates, a petting zoo and games for the kids.

Crazy Horse Marina will be hosting a day full of kids’ activities on July 16. There will be treasure hunting on the beach, pirate pistol dueling, cannonball contest off the dock, water fights with pirates and you can swim with the mermaids.

Mexico Viejo is hosting its annual Pancakes with Pirates on July 16 from 8 to 10 a.m. You can bring your kids out for a pancake breakfast and dress up in costume for photos with live pirates.

There will also be pirate specials all weekend long at Drifter’s and activities at Mariner’s Landing.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brittany Wier joined the 10 News team as the morning reporter in August 2021.

email

facebook

twitter