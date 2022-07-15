Local nonprofits send help to Buchanan County after floods

God's Pit Crew as well as United Way are taking donations

GRUNDY, Va. – As the Buchanan County community reels from the devastation, surrounding nonprofits are gearing up to help.

Gleaning for the World is packing 2,500 pounds of dry dog food to deliver to a Walmart in Wytheville on Friday at 11 a.m.

God’s Pit Crew is packing a truck full of Gatorade, water, food and cleaning supplies to Twin Valley Elementary School.

Chris Chiles, God’s Pit Crew Immediate Disaster Response Coordinator, said they plan to send teams to work on restoration on Monday.

“Cut out all the drywall and all that stuff, we’re going to start on Monday,” Chiles said. “Right now, we are committed for a week and then we will see what’s the need after that.”

Chiles said if anyone wants to help they can donate money to pay for the gas to haul the supplies and resources.