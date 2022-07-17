Business windows shot out in Lynchburg, two cars seen leaving the scene

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A window at Historic Midland Motors was shattered by gunfire early Sunday morning, according to Lynchburg police.

Witnesses say two vehicles were seen leaving the scene. They are described as a white or silver GMC Sierra and silver, late-90s model Honda Accord. Both vehicles were gone by the time police got to the scene.

The business is located in the area of 13th and Main streets.

It happened around 1:48 a.m.

Anyone who may have captured video of this incident on a security or doorbell camera is asked to share the footage on the Neighbors portal.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6041 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

The investigation is ongoing.