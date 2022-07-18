Lexington Police hosting Back to School event, free school supplies for kids

LEXINGTON, Va. – Back to school means back to searching for and buying school supplies, but the Lexington Police Department is hoping to help.

On July 12, the Lexington Police Department posted a Back to School event to give away free backpacks with school supplies while supplies last.

The post said the event will also have live music by Rich ‘n Shel, free food and snow cones, and plenty of free activities for kids, including face painting, a bounce house, and a horseplay arena for kids to meet Buddy and Japer and to play horse games.

The Back to School event is being hosted by the Lexington Police Department in partnership with the Lexington Police Foundation and will be held on July 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Richardson Park, according to the post.

