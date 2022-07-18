79º

LIVE

Local News

Lexington Police hosting Back to School event, free school supplies for kids

The event will be held on July 30 at Richardson Park

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Back to School, Lexington Police Department, Lexington, Rockbridge County, Education
(Pixabay)

LEXINGTON, Va. – Back to school means back to searching for and buying school supplies, but the Lexington Police Department is hoping to help.

On July 12, the Lexington Police Department posted a Back to School event to give away free backpacks with school supplies while supplies last.

The post said the event will also have live music by Rich ‘n Shel, free food and snow cones, and plenty of free activities for kids, including face painting, a bounce house, and a horseplay arena for kids to meet Buddy and Japer and to play horse games.

The Back to School event is being hosted by the Lexington Police Department in partnership with the Lexington Police Foundation and will be held on July 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Richardson Park, according to the post.

You can see the event details below.

Join the LPD for a FREE Back to School event! See you there!

Posted by Lexington VA Police Department on Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

email