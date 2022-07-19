83º

Country singer Brett Young headed to Elmwood Park

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 22 at 10 a.m.

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

(Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

ROANOKE, Va. – Country star Brett Young is coming to Elmwood Park as a part of the Budweiser Summer Series.

The concert will be held on Sept. 30 and you can get your hands on a pair of tickets as early as Friday, July 22 at 10 a.m for just $39.

Fans say his music has a unique style as West Coast meets Southern sound. The country singer is best known for his albums “Broken Down,” “Ticket to L.A.”, “Brett Young,” and “Weekends Look a Little Different.”

You can purchase your ticket by clicking here. All children six and under are free.

For more information, you can visit the downtown Roanoke Summer Series website.

