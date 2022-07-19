Juvenile charged with attempted 1st-degree murder in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – A juvenile is facing several charges, including attempted 1st-degree murder, after a physical confrontation, according to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday afternoon, deputies were called to the 2100 block of Grape Lawn Dr, Lovingston, Virginia for the report of a disorder and shots fired.

During the investigation, authorities found evidence of a “physical confrontation” and shots fired into a vehicle.

We’re told the incident left a juvenile and an adult male injured. Authorities say the adult was transported for further medical treatment; the extent of his injuries is unclear at this time.

The juvenile is being held at the Lynchburg Detention Center and has been charged with the following in connection to the incident:

Attempted 1st-degree murder (two counts)

Shooting at or throwing missiles at a car

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Malicious wounding

Felonious property damage

Reckless handling of a firearm

This investigation is still active, according to authorities.

Authorities say that this appears to be an isolated incident and there are no threats to the community.