19-year-old Halifax man arrested for 2nd-degree murder

HALIFAX, Va. – A man has been arrested after a murder in Halifax County on Tuesday, authorities said.

Around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday night, the Halifax E911 Center took a call about a shooting at the 4000 Block of Mountain Road, according to the Sheriff’s Office in Halifax County.

When first responders got to the scene, the Sheriff’s Office said they found a woman lying on the front porch of the home with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest, and she was pronounced dead by Halifax County Rescue Personnel.

After further investigation, the release said that 19-year-old Austen Carson was charged with 2nd-degree murder.

Carson was transported to Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority and is being held without bond, authorities said.

The Sheriff said that several agencies responded to the incident, including the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office, Halifax Police Department, Virginia State Police, Halifax County/South Boston Task Force, and personnel from Halifax County Rescue.

The Sheriff added that a deputy from the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office and his Canine Unit assisted to help them find firearms nearby in the wooded area near the house.

One of the firearms they found is believed to have been used in the incident, authorities said.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Investigations assisted in processing the crime scene and collecting evidence, according to the Sheriff’s office.

The Sheriff asked that if anyone has any information on the incident, please contact Investigator Jeff Burton or Investigator Sam Edmonds at 434-476-3339.