Campbell County leaders need your help to honor a local veteran

He fought in the Battle of the Bulge, but was never publicly recognized due to an injury

RUSTBURG, Va. – Campbell County leaders need your help to honor a local hero – but Shhh! It’s meant to be a surprise!

County leaders are asking people to write cards and letters to a veteran who fought in the Battle of the Bulge during World War II.

We’re told the veteran was seriously injured and awarded a Purple Heart, but he was never publicly recognized because he was hospitalized.

The man went on to serve 20 years with the U.S. Postal Service.

“He has some health and mobility issues, and so it may not be in his best interest to actually come out to a big, public ceremony. We thought, ‘Let’s take it to him,’ and we thought letters would be the perfect way to show love and appreciation,” said Sherry Harding, director of Campbell County’s Department of Public & Employee Relations.

Ad

To help show honor to this veteran, send letters and cards to the Campbell County Public and Employee Relations building by August 5.

Or you can drop them off at the Department of Public & Employee Relations located in the Haberer Building at 47 Courthouse Lane in Rustburg.

The mailing address for letters being sent in is as follows:

Campbell County Public and Employee Relations

Attn: Veteran Recognition Project

P.O. Box 100

Rustburg, VA 24588