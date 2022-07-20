Senator Kaine backs legislation to protect contraception rights

Kaine added that the rights should be protected under the 14th Amendment, guaranteeing that no one’s life, liberty or property can be taken away without due process.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Virginia State Senator Tim Kaine is backing legislation that would protect Americans’ right to contraception.

Kaine said the bill includes upholding access, allowing health care providers to offer contraceptives, permitting the Department of Justice and providers to go to court to enforce the rights, and protecting devices and medications used to prevent pregnancy.

“Nobody in this country, particularly no woman of childbearing age, should be forced to contemplate moving away from family, and jobs, and friends, and what we know; because of a threat that the state will criminalize you for making reproductive healthcare decisions,” Kaine said.

Kaine added that the rights should be protected under the 14th Amendment, guaranteeing that no one’s life, liberty or property can be taken away without due process.