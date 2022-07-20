SML Walk to End Poverty to be held on September 17

MONETA, Va. – An annual event is coming back to Smith Mountain Lake in September to battle poverty.

On Wednesday, the Lake Christian Ministries announced the 2022 SML Walk to End Poverty.

The event’s proceeds will support programs and services that assist people in the area that are struggling with poverty, the release said.

“The prolonged COVID pandemic, high gas and food prices and continued inflation have created an extraordinary increase in the number of families facing financial crisis in our local community,” Jane Winters, Executive Director of Lake Christian Ministries said. “2022 marks the 30th anniversary of Lake Christian Ministries’ service to local families in need.”

The walk will be held on September 17 at Smith Mountain Lake State Park, the release said, and it features 5K and 10K options that walkers and runners can choose from.

After you finish walking or running, the release said there will be lunch and live music, fellowship, and an awards presentation.

And everyone in your family is invited to participate.

“The Walk is a fun family event that enables all of us to work together to make a difference for local families in need while bringing much-needed awareness to our mission to impact poverty,” Winters said.

You can register ahead of time on the event website, the release said, and donations can be made on the LCM website.