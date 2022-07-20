Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke to release Mallard duck and Canada goose

The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke will be releasing a Mallard duck and a Canada goose at the Virginia Tech Duckpond Gazebo on Thursday, July 21st at 4 p.m.

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s hard being without your best friend. Luckily, that won’t be the case for a Mallard duck and Canada goose who became BFFs during their stay at the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center.

The Center announced on Wednesday that the duo will be returning home together on Thursday, July 21 at 4 p.m. in a release at the Virginia Tech Duck Pond Gazebo.

Like most friendships, theirs started off unexpectedly. The center says the two became friends after being in rehab for a few months at the center.

The female Mallard duck was admitted on May 27 and could hardly stand or walk. After a further look, officials discovered that she was emaciated, was missing feathers on her lower back, had no tail, several large blood wounds and a leg that was broken in two different places.

The male goose was admitted about a month later as a small gosling. The center says he had a low chance of survival given that he was alone and away from his parents.

The center took the goose in and was able to raise him there.

The duck has had quite the transformation since her admission and can now walk, swim and fly normally.